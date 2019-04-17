KP Assembly Opp stages walkout

PESHAWAR: The opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly staged a walkout on Tuesday as a mark of protest when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha wasn’t allowed to speak on the Hayatabad operation.Earlier, fateha was offered in the House for the soul of the police official Qamar Alam, who was martyred in the fight with the terrorists during the operation in Hayatabad late Monday night. The lawmakers, including Sardar Hussain Babak, Khushdil Khan and Laiq Muhammad Khan of Awami National Party (ANP), Nighat Orakzai and Ahmad Karim Kundi of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami lauded the sacrifices of the police and security forces in the war against terrorism. They called for effective measures to root out militancy once and for all. “For how long we will condemn terrorist attacks, receive bodies and offer condolences,” asked Khushdil Khan. Sardar Hussain Babak questioned the role of the security agencies and said as to how the terrorists managed to live in the posh Hayatabad locality.