ACE books TMA enforcement inspector

SARGODHA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday registered a case against four people, including an enforcement inspector of TMA Sargodha over misusing of authority, fraud, fabrication and causing loss to national exchequer. According to the Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities, ACE Director Asim Raza came to know that owners of Allama Iqbal Town Sargodha Muhammad Iftikhar, Khaliq Dad and developer Muhammad Ahsan were illegally selling plots of a housing society without getting NOC from Wapda authorities and depositing the conversion and other fees of the Punjab government in collusion with TMA Enforcement Inspector Ghulam Jilani. The owners had also illegally included 3 kanal state land worth Rs15 million into the housing society. On the inquiry report of Assistant Director ACE Muhammad Asghar, regional director Asim Raza ordered a case against the owners of society Khaliq Dad and Muhammad Iftikhar, developer Muhammad Ahsan and Enforcement Inspector Ghulam Jilani.The Anti-Corruption Establishment director assigned the further inquiry of the matter to a two-member investigation team comprising Tasawwar Abbas Bosal and Muhammad Asghar (Assistant Directors) for ascertaining the role of other people belonging to district council.