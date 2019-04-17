Prof Dr Ashraf appointed UAF VC

FAISALABAD: Governor Punjab/Chancellor University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) Ch Sarwar Tuesday appointed Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf as Vice Chancellor of the UAF for a period of four years.

Prof Dr Ashraf is a globally recognised botanist who attained his PhD degree from University of Liverpool UK in 1986 and Post-doctorate as Fulbright Scholar from the University of Arizona, Tucson in 1994. He passed his MSc Botany with distinction from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

In recognition of his marvelous services for education and research, and for his extensive & productive cooperation in the scientific community, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, has been awarded over 20 different awards, including Izaz-e-Fazeelat, Pride of Performance and later Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Dr Ashraf has written 13 chapters in different foreign books. He has been as Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan, Dean and Professor Faculty of Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad.