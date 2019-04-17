close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

Fawad expresses sorrow over Notre-Dame Cathedral fire

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday expressed sorrow over the incident of fire in Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris and said Pakistan stands with the people of France in this hour of grief.

In a tweet, the minister said Pakistan stands with the people of France in this hour of grief. He said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with people of France”. He added that Notre-Dame Cathedral belongs to human heritage and pain of this tragic incident is felt by everyone.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with people of France, Notre-Dame Cathedral belongs to human heritage, pain of this tragic incident is felt by everyone. Pakistan Stands with people of France in this hour of grief,” he said in the tweet.

