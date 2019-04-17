President offers condolence to Hazarganji blast victims

QUETTA: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday visited Imam Bargah Wali Asar to condole the tragedy of Hazarganji blast and called for an early and complete implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to safeguard rights of all citizens and make every corner of Pakistan safe, secure and peaceful.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal, provincial ministers and a number of high ups accompanied the president expressed grief and solidarity with the families of the people who lost their lives in Hazarganji bombing.

President Arif Alvi said enemies of Pakistan were trying to spread anarchy but all such attempts would be foiled with unity, patience and up to the mark performance of the law enforcement agencies. He said it was responsibility of government to ensure protection of the life and property of the people. “I came today here to condole with families of Hazarganji blast martyrs,” said the president. Later, President Alvi along with Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan and other provincial ministers visited Frontier Corps hospital to inquire after the injured of security personnel of Hazarganji blast and prayed for their early recovery. He also appreciated the people and provincial government that they were foiling conspiracies of anti-state element for interest of country and Balochistan after the Hazarganji blast.