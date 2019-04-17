close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

Addict begging while carrying newborn’s body nabbed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

LAHORE: Badami Bagh police have arrested an addict beggar who was begging while carrying body of a newborn in the area Tuesday. The addict has been identified as Ilyas, a resident of Badami Bagh. Locals informed police after which he was arrested. Police said Shujaur Rehman of Badami Bagh was blessed with a son after seven years of his marriage but the newborn died soon after the birth. The newborn was buried in a local graveyard. The addict took out his body from the grave and started begging while carrying the body. Police have registered a case against the addict beggar. Further investigation is under way.

