Raid on residence

Hamza seeks contempt of court proceedings against NAB

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking contempt of court proceedings against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director and deputy director generals for conducting raid on his residence in violation of the court order. In a petition, filed through Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz, he pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against NAB director general and Deputy Director Chaudhry Asghar over the raid at his residence in Model Town, Lahore. In his petition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the court had earlier ordered NAB to avoid raids and harassment. He stated that the court, on Nov 20, 2018, disposed of a bail petition with a direction to NAB to communicate to him if it found any ground for his arrest so that he could have sufficient time of at least 10 days for approaching the court of competent jurisdiction. NAB officials conducted raid and harassed women in violation of that order, the petition stated. The NAB action is contempt of court and proceedings should be initiated in this regard, the petition requested the court. A NAB team had conducted raids at the residence of Hamza Shahbaz on April 5 and 6 to arrest him in connection with an inquiry.