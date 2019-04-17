close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

Three killed in wedding hall wall collapse; owners booked

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

LAHORE: Shadbagh police have registered a case against the owners of a wedding hall over illegal construction which resulted in the killing of three persons and injuries to 10 others during the thunderstorm Monday night.

The building enforcement inspector stated in the FIR that notices were served to the accused persons but they did not respond. The wall of wedding hall collapsed due to substandard material and as a result, three persons identified as Sumaira Bibi, her son Mateen, 5, and Areeba, 8, were critically injured who later died at a hospital. Further investigation is under way.

Friend stabs friend to death: A 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his 13-year-old friend in Shafiqabad Tuesday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Hassan while culprit as Noor Muhammad. On the day of incident, both were playing in a street when they started scuffling. The culprit fetched a knife from his house and stabbed him in the heart which proved fatal for him. Police have arrested the boy and his father Hashim. Further investigation is under way.

