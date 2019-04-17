Man found dead at railway station

LAHORE: A 70-year-old man was recovered dead in the Badami Bagh police limits Tuesday. The victim yet to be identified was found dead at the railway station. Police have removed the body to the morgue.

Criminals held: Iqbal Town Division in its crackdown on the criminals arrested as many as 94 criminals and recovered five pistols, one rifle, bullets, over 1kg ‘charas’ and 67 liquor bottles. Iqbal Town Division SP Zubair Nazir had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Iqbal Town Division Police busted three gangs and arrested its seven members along with recovering Rs399,000 from them. Moreover, 18 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of dacoity, theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 15 court offenders.

Police also recovered more than Rs60,000 from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Iqbal Town Division Police also arrested 20 criminals for violating kite flying ban, one-wheeling, rental, price control and Loudspeaker Act.