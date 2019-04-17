Chaos in PA as Opp protests over delay in start of session

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly witnessed another day of chaos on Tuesday and at one point members from the treasury and opposition benches tried to scuffle with each other.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition lawmakers started protesting before the start of the session over delay in the commencement of the day’s proceedings, alleging the Speaker Aga Siraj Durrani is reluctant to begin the session on time. However, during the protest the session commenced at around 3.20pm. As soon as the session got underway, the opposition members once again protested when the speaker disallowed them to speak on a point of order. However later when the speaker allowed the opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the PTI to speak, the treasury bench members resorted to chanting slogans against the permission. “Why don't you start the house proceedings on time,” Shamim complained to the speaker.

He said the opposition is not being tolerated in the house, adding “if someone believes the assembly’s standing committees could operate without the opposition, then let it be so.” This led to an exchange of terse remarks by Speaker Durrani and leader of the opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi. Later provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Arsalan Ghuman of the PTI also joined the melee and exchanged hot words and were close to exchange blows when senior leadership of both sides intervened to prevent fistfight on the floor.

Continuing his speech, Shamim said the opposition was excluded from the Public Accounts Committee. However, Durrani clarified that he never showed partiality while chairing the house. “You [opposition] are just on a daily walkout and use improper words against me. If I am that intolerable then I challenge you to bring a no-confidence move against me. You people are scared of coming to my chamber,” the speaker said. Durrani then invited the opposition parties to his home for food and to negotiate on the standing committees, saying this is the assembly and not a place for political rallies and protests and shouts should be avoided in deference of the House.”

Firdous replied that the government should have accommodated the opposition parties in the Public Accounts Committee, at which Durrani said “you were invited to a meeting but no one turned up.” Firdous also sought the opposition representation on an equal basis on the assembly’s business advisory committee, saying “the ruling PPP has five members while the opposition has only one.” The speaker again invited the opposition to the budget session discussion, saying“if you agree then a sitting on budget [formation] can be held”. Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla,said the pre-budget discussion would be held from Monday until Friday to discuss the next fiscal plan.

The opposition lawmakers also protested against the speaker’s ruling declaring an adjournment motion by PTI legislator Sidra Imran inadmissible. She contended that the Sindh government despite spending Rs 8 billion to install 700 RO plants in Thar has failed to complete the water supply project. Sidra said the project has failed to provide even 2,000 people with potable water, let alone catering to the needs of two million Thar residents. She said that the speaker should permit the tabling of the motion.

The Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani clarified that there was no Rs 8bn government water supply project through RO plants. He said the opposition lacks adequate research to tag exact details to the motion. Later, the speaker adjourned the session till 1pm on Wednesday amid protest by the opposition and appeals from the treasury benches to let them speak on the issues.