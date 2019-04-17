NAB chief tells bureaucrats Work without fear

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday announced that no accused under the NAB custody will be handcuffed. Moreover, the bureaucracy will be sent questionnaires before issuing call-up notices to them.

He expressed theses views while addressing bureaucrats at the Civil Secretariat Lahore. He handed over documents of properties worth Rs 1 billion to Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem, recovered from former chief financial officer of Punjab Power Development Company Ikram Naveed through plea bargain.

The chairman, while addressing the officers, said the bureaucracy should not fear from fulfilling their responsibilities on merit as there are solid proof of corruption in Punjab.

He announced that onwards, he will personally monitor inquiries against secretaries and additional secretaries.

The officers of Grade-19 and above will not be arrested without his nod. “I have directed regional offices to be extra cautious while conducting inquiries against bureaucracy,” he said.

However, the bureaucracy should also consider appointments and transfers on merit. The bureaucracy is the backbone of any country and without their cooperation, no country can prosper, he said.

He said the government drafts policies but their implementation belongs to bureaucrats. “Propaganda was launched that the bureaucracy has stopped working due to NAB actions, but, after examining the record of cases, I have learnt that there are only few cases against bureaucrats. It was a heinous propaganda aimed at maligning the NAB and downing the morale of bureaucracy, the NAB chief said, adding that to investigate matters while keeping the self-respect of the accused intact is the top priority of the NAB. The bureau has submitted more than three hundred billion rupees to the national exchequer after getting it recovered from corrupt elements,

He said the NAB will not take any step harming the economy of the country. “If the bureaucracy doesn’t take decisions, we cannot progress,” he said.

“I, my organization and the bureaucracy don’t belong to any group or political party. We are Pakistanis and are indebted to Pakistan,” he said, adding that the NAB will not summon any officer if he has not done anything wrong. “Moreover, we all should work together in the interest of the country and people,” he concluded.

After the NAB chief address, the chief secretary thanked him for appointing a focal person for better liaison between the Punjab bureaucracy and the NAB.

Later, the chairman handed over documents of properties worth one billion rupees to the chief secretary.