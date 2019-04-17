Protest

PESHAWAR: The elders and students belonging to Barokhel tribe of North Waziristan continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Tuesday to demand better education facilities.

Led by Malik Shadikhel, Asadullah, Malik Bahadur Khan and others, the elders said that their children were being deprived of education by not constructing more classrooms in the middle school in Barokhel area. The elders said that deputy commissioner had directed to prepare a feasibility report for the construction of a building but the planning officer and Government Middle School Barokhel officials were adopting delaying tactics.