tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) Tuesday approved four Rs345 million development schemes for the division. The approved schemes include sewerage system in adjacent areas of Chak 79/NB, 9-km road construction schemes from Canal Bridge to Pull Wan Minwali, 11.75-km road construction from Wan Bhachran to Sheikh Ahli and other construction.
