Wed Apr 17, 2019
April 17, 2019

Development schemes

National

 
April 17, 2019

SARGODHA: Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) Tuesday approved four Rs345 million development schemes for the division. The approved schemes include sewerage system in adjacent areas of Chak 79/NB, 9-km road construction schemes from Canal Bridge to Pull Wan Minwali, 11.75-km road construction from Wan Bhachran to Sheikh Ahli and other construction.

