Speakers eulogise services of Allama Kazi

SUKKUR: Speakers paid glowing tributes to the founding vice-chancellor of Sindh University, late Allama I.I.Kazi, at the varsity’s Institute of Art and Design on Tuesday.

The speakers were addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day exhibition featuring the personality, life and achievements of the Allama Kazi at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Gallery of the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh, Jamshoro. The exhibition is part of week-long celebrations from April 9 to commemorate the death anniversary of Allama I.I. Kazi in a befitting manner. The speakers eulogized the services of Allama I.I. Kazi in the field of education, research, Sindhi language and for setting up the university in Jamshoro. In his address, the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said Allama Kazi devoted his life to study and research and contributed to the eastern and western philosophies.

Burfat also appreciated the IAD students and the faculty who at a very short notice, came up with an impressive exhibition to catalogue the life and accomplishments of Allama Kazi.

The former dean of the faculty of arts, Prof Dr Kazi Khadim Hussain, said Kazi contributed a wealth of knowledge for the contemporary Sindhi language. The director IAD Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi presented the note of welcome and Hisam Mirani hosted the ceremony. The Sindh University vice chancellor Dr. Burfat, Dr. Kazi Khadim and other notables visited the gallery and viewed around 100 paintings featuring Kazi’s personality, life and achievements. Deans, heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty members, large number of students and art lovers also attended the event.