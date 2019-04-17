JI’s newly-elected central shoora announced

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami election commission has announced the names of newly-elected members of JI’s central Shoora, the central decision making body, after completion of polls process.

JI election commission chief Asadullah Bhutto announced at a press conference Monday that JI central Shoora comprises 80 members including 10 women who have been elected by 40,000 JI ‘arkan’( permanent members) through secret ballot. He said new JI central Shoora has 22 male members and one female member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thirteen male members are from northern Punjab besides one woman member. Fifteen male members are from central Punjab besides two women members. Six male Shoora members and one woman member have been elected from South Punjab. Eleven male and four women members have been elected from Sindh, while three male and one female member were elected from Balochistan.

He said the JI was a democratic and progressive party and was strictly following its constitution. He said the party wanted the democratic system to take roots and flourish in the country. However, he said other political parties in the country only paid lip-service to democracy and did not have real democracy in their own ranks. He said the supremacy of constitution and the law could be established only by strictly following the democratic norms.