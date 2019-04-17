‘3,832 children abused in Punjab in 2018’

LAHORE: During 2018, from district Multan 136 cases of child abuse were reported, said an NGO at a press conference held at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday.

The NGO working against child abuse in Pakistan said 3,832 children were abused in 2018. According to the data, 12 cases of child abuse were reported from Rawalpindi, 116 cases from Faisalabad, 104 cases from Vehari, 103 cases from Khanewal, 102 cases from Kasur, 89 cases from Lahore, 89 cases from Muzaffargarh and 77 cases from Sheikhupura.

Additionally, in the year of 2018 the data reveals that 2,094 girls and 1,738 boys were victims of abuse. This data brings the numbers of abused children more than 10 per day. This year reported cases under major categories include abduction 923, rape 537, abuse 589, gang rape 156, gang abuse 282 and 552 cases of attempt whereas 26 boys and 23 girls were murdered after abuse. There were incidents in which 10 boys and 9 girls were murdered after gang rape, 452 children were found missing. There were 130 cases of early child marriage and 12 of Vani cases. The acquaintance with victim and victim’s family are the highest in number in the list of perpetrators. The statics shows that out of total 3,832 there were 1,787 cases where the abusers had acquaintance with victims or victim’s family and 410 cases were reported in which strangers were involved in abusing children.

There were 2,327 cases in which the age of victim was not mentioned in newspapers. Over 468 children were abused in their own places, 886 at acquaintance’s places, 18 children in Haveli, 46 children in madrassa, 19 children at workplaces and 544 children in open places including fields, streets and jungle.

In the year of 2018, there were 3,307 incidents reported to police, 39 cases were not reported to police and 56 cases police did not register whereas 430 cases were reported in newspapers with incomplete information.

There were 148 incidents reported in Lahore last year. In Lahore, 21 children were abducted and 38 reported missing in 2018. This year reported cases under major categories with reference to Lahore are rape 22, abuse 15, gang rape 10 and gang abuse 7.