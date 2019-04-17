Man given 13 years jail sentence acquitted

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday acquitted a man of 13 years imprisonment who was charged in an attempted murder case.

A single bench of Justice Ijaz Anwar acquitted a convict Qaiser Gul in an attempted murder case. During the hearing, Asad Danial Chamkani submitted before the bench that the convict was charged on May 23, 2005, at the City Police Station Mardan for firing at one Ashfaq and injuring him. As per the FIR, he submitted that the appellant remained absconder for 15 years in the case and police arrested him on November 15, 2015.

He said that the local court in Mardan on April 20, 2016, awarded him 13 years sentence under various sections of law. The lawyer submitted that the convict was charged on malafide intention as in the FIR two persons were charged while there was one injury to the body of the complainant. He said the police had not properly investigated the case.