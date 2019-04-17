close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
April 17, 2019

Dust thunderstorm in many places likely today

National

A
APP
April 17, 2019

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that more dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Gujranwala division and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. A westerly wave is still affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

