Dust thunderstorm in many places likely today

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that more dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Gujranwala division and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. A westerly wave is still affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.
