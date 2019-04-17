close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

Grand operation ordered against illegal sale, purchase of human organs in Punjab

National

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed the authorities concerned to initiate grand operation throughout the province against those involved in the illegal business of sale and purchase of human organs.

She was chairing a meeting of Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority in Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education office here on Tuesday. Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafer, Mian Zahid Rahman and Salman Shahid were also present.

The matters regarding performance of Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority, sub-office of the authority in Rawalpindi and other administrative affairs came under discussion during the meeting.

Punjab HOTA Director General Dr Faisal Masood briefed the meeting on the overall performance of the organisation. Dr Yasmeen Rashid said 100 per cent transparency and merit would be ensured in the new recruitments. Legislation is being carried out against those involved in heinous act of sale and purchase of human organs, she said.

