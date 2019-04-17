QAU gives away degrees to 4,466 graduates

Islamabad: Degrees were given away to 4,466 graduates during the eighth convocation of the Quaid-i-Azam University here on Tuesday.

Pro-Chancellor of QAU and Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood awarded the degrees to 211 students with PhD degree, 1,461 with MPhil, 2,314 with MSc and 480 with BS degrees. The minister congratulated the graduates and their teachers and parents.

He said education was the best tool for the development of any state and those graduates would help achieve that. “These students have shown through their academic brilliance that we are no less than people from developed nations. I am hopeful that they will contribute to the nation and will continue thriving in the field of knowledge,” he said.

The minister said the challenge of providing quality education could be addressed by focusing the curriculum revision and faculty development.

Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted the role of his university in human resource development of the country. He said the university, since its establishment in 1967, had produced 1746 PhD and 11,163 MPhil graduates.

“The training of MPhil and PhD graduates within the country constitute a significant saving in foreign exchange. This can be judged from the fact that it costs more than 10-million rupees to get a PhD degree from a Foreign University, whereas we produce PhD of comparable quality at a low cost plus working on indigenous problems,” he said.