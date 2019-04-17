PPP leader moves court to get name removed from ECL

PESHAWAR: The former advisor to prime minister, Asma Alamgir, on Tuesday moved the Peshawar High Court for removing her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former Pakistan People's Party MNA filed the writ petition through her lawyers Barrister Masroor Shah and Uzma Sattar. She sought the removal of her name from the ECL to travel to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

The federal government through the Ministry of Interior and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through director general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were made parties in the petition. "Being a prominent politician and vocal opponent of the present government, respondent No 2 (DG NAB) at the behest of the government and her political opponents has been unabatedly harassing her and her family members on flimsy and preposterous grounds solely to desist her from playing her political role in the country and speak for the downtrodden segments of the society," the petitioner stated in the petition.

It said that despite the extension of full cooperation to NAB DG in the course of inquiry and investigation by the petitioner, the Ministry of Interior on the request of the NAB placed her name on the ECL on March 2, 2018, for a period of one year.

She explained that earlier on the order of the Islamabad High Court, she went to Dubai for two weeks and returned within the stipulated time. However, the high court then disposed of the case with the direction to approach the Ministry of Interior whenever she required visiting abroad.