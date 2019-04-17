Road accidents in capital on decline by 50 percent

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) witnessed upto 50 per cent reduction in road accidents during the on-going year (January 1, 2019 to April 15, 2019) as compared to corresponding period of 2018 due to renewed efforts of the traffic police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said a special strategy was devised to overcome road collisions in ICT. A survey of main roads, he said, was conducted to identify the black spots where accidents frequently took place and the main cause was noticed as over-speeding and negligent driving.

In this regard special squads were constituted to patrol on main highways and other busy roads to check the observed violations. Apart from this, SSP (Traffic) said ITP started education campaigns to impart road sense amongst road users.

In this regard, ITP education teams visited 1645 government and private institutions for creating road sense amongst the drivers. These teams educated 21,200 drivers and delivered lectures to 2,66,909 road users during this year.

Moreover, ITP also suspended 129 driving licenses of violators involved in negligent and reckless driving, over speeding etc. As a part of this strategy, ITP also installed speed checking cameras to monitor moving violations i.e. over speeding and lane violations while safe city cameras were also used to check such violations. Due to these steps, road accidents declined up to 50 per cent in comparison of the corresponding period in 2018, the SSP (Traffic) claimed.