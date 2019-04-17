Stakeholders meet to accelerate diabetes awareness

Islamabad: The Ministry of National Health Services convened a stakeholders’ meeting Tuesday to review its collaborative efforts with a leading pharmaceutical company to create awareness about diabetes in Pakistan. Both parties are in strategic alliance for the cause since 2016 and have worked on several initiatives to control the increasing pandemic of diabetes.

The meeting also witnessed endorsement of ‘Novocare,’ a patient awareness and education initiative which provides support services to people living with diabetes across Pakistan. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Zahid Saeed, representatives of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and the Pakistan Nursing Council, and executive directors of the Federal Government Polyclinic and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. Deputy Director (Programmes-II) Dr. Samra Mazhar reaffirmed the Ministry’s efforts to improve public awareness on Non-Communicable Diseases.