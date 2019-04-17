IHC grants Miftah interim bail in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday got a protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LNG) quota scam reference against two surety bounds of Rs0.5 million each until May 7.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, took up the bail plea of Miftah who appeared in the court along with his counsel. The PML-N leader told the court that the NAB was allegedly carrying out a baseless inquiry against him in the LNG reference and appealed that he be granted protective bail until the final decision on the inquiry.