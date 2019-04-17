PCB to support mental health programme

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its corporate social responsibility Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with the prestigious British Asian Trust with an aim to further strengthen support for their mental health programme in Pakistan, says a PCB release.

In doing so, the Pakistan cricket team has become the first cricket team to partner with a charity in this way, therefore, showcasing a new way of giving back and making a difference.

The British Asian Trust has been supporting mental health programmes in Pakistan since 2011 and scaled up this work substantially in 2018. It helps to transform the situation for people with mental health issues in Pakistan, working with local partners to develop services, train specialists, reduce stigma and change public perceptions.

According to the World Health Organisation statistics, one in four people will be affected by mental health disorders in their lifetime — accounting for more than 50 million people in Pakistan. Yet, there are fewer than 400 psychiatrists and 500 psychologists in the country to support them as well as widespread stigma attached to speaking openly about personal mental health and wellbeing.