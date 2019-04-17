PAF, PIA match ends in a tame draw

ISLAMABAD: The Patron’s Trophy Grade-II three-day match between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and PIA ended in a tame draw as Shehzar Mohammad (142 not out) and Agha Sabir (169 not out) hit centuries in each innings for the airlines here at the Diamond Ground on Tuesday.

PAF however succeeded in taking first innings lead points.

PIA, after scoring 394-6 declared, reached 319 for no loss before declaring their second innings close. PAF managed 451 in the first and were 15 for no loss when umpires put curtains on the match.

Scores in brief: PIA 394-6 in 75.2 overs (Shehzar Mohammad 157, Agha Sabir 104; Imran Khan 3-106, Tauseeq Shah 2-62) and 319-0 in 71 overs (Shehzar Mohammad 142 not out, Agha Sabir 169 not out). PAF 451 all out in 82.5 overs (Umair Masood 122, Zeeshan Malik 120, Mohammad Naqash 74; Ghulam Mohammad 4-115, Ali Imran Pasha 3-104) and 15 for no loss.

At Army Ground, Rawalpindi: State Bank 332 all out in 82.1 overs (Usman Salahuddin 97, Rizwan Hussain 66; Hamza Khan 5-84, Arshadullah 2-40) and 242-6 in 54 overs (Mukhtar Ahmad 62 not out, Usman Salahuddin 47 not out; Munir Riaz 4-58). Army 296 all out in 74.4 overs (Mohammad Fahad 127, Qadir Khan 76, Mohammad Usman 54; Mohammad Ilyas 3-63, Mohammad Nawaz 3-63) and 197-4 in 39.5 overs (Qadir Khan 101 not out, Hamza Arshad 49; Ahmad Safi 2-20).