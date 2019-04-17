close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

Fatima to replace injured Diana

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

LAHORE: Seventeen-year-old pace bowler Fatima Sana has been included in Pakistan women team that will tour South Africa in place of pace bowler Diana Baig who underwent surgery on her injured left thumb in Karachi on Tuesday.Diana has been advised eight to ten weeks rest following the surgery which ruled her out of Pakistan’s tour of South Africa that begins from April 29.

