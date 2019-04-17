Fatima to replace injured Diana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Seventeen-year-old pace bowler Fatima Sana has been included in Pakistan women team that will tour South Africa in place of pace bowler Diana Baig who underwent surgery on her injured left thumb in Karachi on Tuesday.Diana has been advised eight to ten weeks rest following the surgery which ruled her out of Pakistan’s tour of South Africa that begins from April 29.
