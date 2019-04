Veterans Cricket

LAHORE: Amar Cables beat Turk Plast by 53 Runs in 20th National Veterans Cricket Cup quarterfinal match played at Cricket Centre Ground.Scores: Amar Cables 216/6 after 30 overs (Shahid Mansoor 57, Zahoor Elahi 37, Ashraf Ali 28 and Afzal Shah 53*,Adnan Usman Khan 2/17, Nadeem Boota 2/22). Turk Plast 163 all out after 26.5 overs (Bilal Khilji 43, Hammad Maqbool 25, Shahid Sher 25, Adnan Khan 21 and Rizwan Ahmad 17 Runs. Waqas Ahmad 3/24, Rehan Rauf 2/24). CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt gave man of the match award to Afzal Shah.