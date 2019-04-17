Lewis back from disgrace to redemption

LONDON: Chris Lewiss journey from opening the bowling for England in the 1992 World Cup final to contemplating suicide and being convicted of drugs smuggling has him feeling as ambitious as when he was a teenager, he has told AFP.

The 51-year-old -- who represented England over 80 times in Tests and one-day internationals -- said it was fear over being penniless that drove him to smuggle Â£140,000 ($183,000) of cocaine in cans of fruit into England from St Lucia in 2008. He stood to earn Â£50,000 from the deal -- instead he ended up serving six and a half years of a 13-year prison term. The engaging and lithe former all-rounder is presently touring with the play written by Dougie Blaxland (the pen name of former cricketer James Graham-Brown) about his life called “The Long Walk Back”. “Do you know, the funny thing is I would suggest I am more ambitious and more optimistic than I have ever been in my life,” Lewis told AFP in an interview conducted at the Haymarket Theatre in Basingstoke.

“This is a stage of my life I should have gone through in my 20s with a whole set of new experiences. “It is a place I have not been since I was a teenager... a place when that teenage boy was dreaming of being a cricketer.” The play, directed by Australian husband and wife Shane Morgan and Moira Hunt of the Bristol-based Roughhouse Theatre, has helped re-light the fire within him.