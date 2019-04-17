Patron’s Trophy Grade-II: Omar Associates, CAA record victories

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Omar Associates recorded victories over their respective rivals Navy and Haideri Traders on the third and last day of their first round matches of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II on Tuesday.

In Pool A game here at UBL Sports Complex, CAA overwhelmed Navy by nine wickets. CAA achieved the 133-run target in the 35th over after losing one wicket in the process. Mohammad Asim (70*) and Musaddiq Ahmed (51*) did a fine job with the bat.

Having conceded a 92-run lead, Navy resumed their second innings at 97-6 and did well to score 224 all out to set a 133-run target for CAA who achieved it with an enviable ease. Nasir Awais top-scored 80 which came off 64 balls and had 14 fours and two sixes. Wasim Ahmed made 49. Mirza Ahsan was the pick of the bowlers with 6-62, for a match-haul of 12-124. Navy posted 210 in their first innings. In response, CAA accumulated 303-9. Meanwhile in the other show of the same pool here at SBP Ground, Omar Associates routed Haideri Traders by ten wickets.

Having conceded a 118-run lead, Haideri Traders were perished for 154 after resuming their second innings at 60-2 to set a 37-run target for Omar Associates who achieved it in the ninth over. Syed Amin Uddin (33) and Mohammad Usman (27) were the top scorers for Haideri Traders in the second innings. Mohammad Irfan picked 5-53, for 9-92 match-figures. Left-arm pacer Shah Faisal got 3-31, for a match-haul of 6-64. Haideri Traders scored 158 all out in their first innings. In reply, Omar Associates were folded for 276 all out.

The Pool B outing between Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Candyland ended in a draw with the former securing three points due to first innings lead.

Chasing 293, Candyland scored 89-1 in their second innings as only 24.1 overs could be bowled due to bad weather at the Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura. Ahmer Bin Nasir made 42 not out, striking seven fours. Hassan Javed made 31 not out. PQA posted 277 and 193-7 declared.

Candyland piled-up 178 in their first innings. The other Pool B clash at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad between Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Ghani Glass also failed to yield any result. On the third and final day not a single delivery could be bowled due to overnight rain. HEC claimed three points due to first innings lead. HEC posted 282-5 and 68-1. Ghani Glass made 212 in their first innings.

The Pool C outing between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Army also ended in a draw with the former taking three points due to first innings lead at the Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Set to score 278, Army reached 197-4 in their second innings till end of the match.

Qadir Khan remained impressive with the willow as he scored 101 not out which came off 115 balls and had ten fours and one six. Hamza Arshad scored 49. Ahmed Safi got 2-50. Earlier, after gaining a 35-run lead SBP declared their second innings at 242-6 with discarded international Mukhtar Ahmed blasting 62 not out. Usman Salahuddin chipped in with a 47 not out. Munir Riaz got 4-58. SBP posted 332 all out in their first innings. In response, Army made 297 all out.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) gained three points in their drawn game against Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). After conceding a 57-run lead, PIA piled-up a huge total of 319 without loss with Shezar Mohammad (142*) and Agha Sabir (169*) completing centuries in each innings of the match. Shehzar, son of Test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad, had made 157 in the first innings while Agha Sabir had struck 104. Chasing a target of 315, PAF scored 15 without loss in their second innings till end of the game.

The Pool D clash between Railways and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) also ended in a draw with the former taking three points due to first innings lead. Not a single delivery was bowled on the final day on Tuesday due to rain.

Railways posted 406-7 and 35-0 while KPT made 276-8. At the LCCA Ground Lahore, K-Electric secured three points in their drawn show against Sabir’s Poultry.

Chasing 270, K-Electric reached 132-4 in their second innings. Nasir Nawaz chipped in with 64 not out which had 12 fours and one six. Earlier after having conceded a 27-run lead Sabir’s Poultry declared their second innings at 296-7. Imran Dogar made 119. Test cricketer Imran Nazir could make only 29 off 22 balls, smashing four fours and one six. Sabir’s Poultry piled-up 136 all out in their first innings. In response, K-Electric made 163 all out.