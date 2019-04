CM briefed about Gakhar Sports arena

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar gave a detailed briefing to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar about Gakhar Sports arena during his visit Gujranwala on Tuesday. Sarwar briefed Buzdar about games and sports facilities. Spokesman of Chief Minister Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill, Advisor to CM Punjab Akram Chaudhry, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, RPO, Commissioner Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala and Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Saifur Rehman were also present on this occasion.