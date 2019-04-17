National cricket camp begins

LAHORE: The training camp of the national cricket team for the 2019 World Cup began Tuesday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

After having gone through fitness test the previous day, the 22 players attended the first day of the camp and performed different drills along with catching and throwing practices. Besides Muhammad Rizwan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir passed the fitness tests. Hasan Ali and Shan Masood bagged 19 points to assure that they are fit to get into the World Cup’s squad which will leave for the UK on April 23. Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, and Usman Shinwari also cleared the test. The talented Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, and Mohammad Husnain failed to touch the fitness benchmark of 17.4, which can put their participation in global cricketing event in jeopardy. The team management made it clear that those players who fail to clear the test will not be selected for the 2.5-month-long World Cup in England and Wales. Sarfraz joined the national squad late after arriving from Karachi.