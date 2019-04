Rohail named U-19 captain for SL series

LAHORE: Rohail Nazir, who scored a century on his first-class debut this season, has been appointed as Pakistan U19 captain for next month’s series against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Rohail scored 130 and four for Islamabad against Habib Bank Limited in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in September. He played three more first-class matches in his debut season and finished with 300 runs besides dismissing 13 batsmen behind the wickets.

Mohammad Taha, who was also part of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 squad, has been appointed as vice-captain. Taha, a left-handed top-order batsman, scored 54 runs in five matches in New Zealand and is yet to make his first-class debut.

Pakistan U-19s will play two four-day matches against Sri Lanka U-19s in Galle (3-6 May) and Hambantota (9-12 May), before taking on Sri Lanka U-19 in three 50-over matches in Hambantota (15 and 17 May) and Galle (20 May).

Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketekeeper) (Islamabad), Mohammad Taha (vice-captain) (Karachi), Abbas Afridi (FATA)¸Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Basit Ali (Multan), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Khayyam Khan (wicketkeeper) (Abbottabad), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Junaid (Quetta), Mohammad Wasim (FATA), Niaz Khan (Peshawar), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi), Suleman Shafqat (Faisalabad), Qasim Akram (Lahore).

Reserves: Amir Ali (Larkana), Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad), Mohammad Amir (Peshawar), Nadir Shah (Karachi), Said Nazir (FATA)Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst).