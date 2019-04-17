Erdogan’s party submits appeal for rerun of Istanbul elections

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party on Tuesday submitted its promised appeal for the annulment and rerun of Istanbul’s municipal elections, over what it said were irregularities that marred the March 31 vote.

Initial results showed the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) narrowly won control of Turkey’s largest city, thereby ending 25 years of control of a key power centre by the AKP and its Islamist predecessors.

The loss of Istanbul, Turkey’s financial hub, would be a blow to Erdogan, who campaigned hard ahead of the vote. The post-vote uncertainty has kept financial markets on edge and contributed to a nearly 5 percent slide in the lira.

In the 16 days since the election, the AKP has filed numerous appeals for vote recounts across Istanbul, a city of more than 15 million people. The High Election Board (YSK) has approved some of those objections, ordering partial or full recounts in several districts.

AKP Deputy Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz submitted his party’s extraordinary appeal for the annulment and renewal of the vote to the YSK on Tuesday, saying thousands of votes were impacted by the irregularities.

“There is clearly an organised unlawfulness, an election fraud here. The only authority that can end this controversy is the YSK,” Yavuz told reporters in Ankara. He said 16,884 votes were marked as either invalid or added to the tallies of other parties in the elections. —News desk