16 massacred at party in Nigeria conflict

Kano, Nigeria: Sixteen people were killed and 14 were wounded when gunmen opened fire at a party to name a newborn baby, police said Tuesday, in the latest violence between farmers and herders in central Nigeria. Those murdered included the parents and the infant, residents said. The attack on Sunday night happened in Nasarawa, a state wracked by long-running violence between settled farmers and semi-nomadic pastoralists who move with their herds. The gunmen opened fire on guests as they celebrated with the family and their newborn baby in Numa village, in the Akwanga area of the state.