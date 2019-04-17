Venezuela slams US bid to cover ‘invasion’ with aid

GENEVA: US calls for Venezuela to allow more aid into the country are just a smokescreen to cover a "foreign invasion", Caracas´s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said Tuesday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to open the border to allow humanitarian aid into the crisis-hit country -- and also to step down. "We of course can never accept attempts to use humanitarian support to promote a foreign invasion in my country," Ambassador Jorge Valero told AFP in an interview. "For that reason we reject strongly the attempt of the US to use this so-called humanitarian aid as a mechanism for an intervention," he added. Maduro closed four border bridges connecting Venezuela and Cucuta, Colombia on February 22, after the US and some 50 other countries branded him illegitimate and recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. Meanwhile, Venezuela is suffering an economic collapse and is struggling with shortages of food and medicine and the exodus of millions of people. Humanitarian aid has been a defining issue in the power struggle between Guaido and Maduro. Valero insisted that his country was open to humanitarian support from "friend countries", and pointed to an agreement announced by Maduro last week to allow the Red Cross to work with UN agencies to bring in aid. A first shipment, including medication and medical supplies, arrived on Tuesday, an official told AFP in Caracas. But Valero charged that Washington´s insistence on the need to send more aid was disingenuous.