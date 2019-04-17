Donations pour inWorkers questioned over Notre-Dame inferno

PARIS: French investigators probing the devastating blaze at Notre-Dame Cathedral questioned workers who were renovating the monument on Tuesday as hundreds of millions of euros were pledged to restore the historic masterpiece.

As firefighters put out the last smouldering embers, a host of French billionaires and companies stepped forward with offers of cash worth around 600 million euros ($680 million) to remake the iconic structure.

Most of the roof has been destroyed, the steeple has collapsed and an unknown number of artifacts and paintings have been lost. The main organ, which had close to 8,000 pipes, has also suffered damage. But the walls, bell towers and the most famous circular stained-glass windows at France’s most visited tourist attraction remain intact, leading the vicar general Philippe Marsset to call it "more than miraculous". "We’re all just dumbfounded. It’s more than miraculous, it’s heroic," Marsset said, who paid tribute to the more than 400 firefighters who toiled through the night. Junior interior minister Laurent Nunez told reporters at the scene that work to secure the structure would be take place into Thursday which would enable firefighters to go inside to remove any remaining artifacts and artworks. Though "some weaknesses" in the 850-year-old structure had been identified, overall it is "holding up OK", he added. The Paris fire service announced that the last remnants of the blaze were extinguished Tuesday 15 hours after the fire broke out.