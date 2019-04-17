Peaty into 100m breaststroke final

GLASGOW: Olympic champion Adam Peaty is through to the men’s open 100m breaststroke final at the British Championships.

The 24-year-old coasted through his heat in the first session on Tuesday afternoon in a time of 58.50 seconds, some way short of his world record time of 57.10 seconds. Craig Benson followed Peaty home but he was 1.50 seconds behind the Loughborough NC swimmer, who was only one of two athletes to record a time under the one-minute barrier — along with Ross Murdoch’s 59.33 seconds.Peaty’s Loughborough team-mate and rival James Wilby was joint-fourth quickest in the heats and qualified for the final in a time of 1:00.27.