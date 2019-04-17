Donors pledge 700m euros to rebuild Notre-Dame

PARIS: Pledges from French billionaires, businesses and the public sector to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral reached some 700 million euros on Tuesday amid an outpouring of public support for one of Europe’s most iconic monuments.

Furthremore, its “most precious” treasures were saved after a catastrophic fire which left Parisians reeling. Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze, which tore through the French landmark on Monday evening, as the nation woke up to the devastation of its cultural and historic “epicentre”.

Just under 400 firefighters worked for more than 12 hours through the night, battling to stop the complete destruction of the treasured facade after flames torched the roof, sending its spire crashing to the ground. Two police officers and one firefighter were injured during the blaze, which saw teams battle to save the structure of the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece and successfully recover some of the “most precious” artefacts it housed.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by accident, possibly as a result of restoration work taking place. The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support internationally, with the Queen saying she was “deeply saddened” and world leaders vowing to help France rebuild.

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said: “Pakistan stands with the people of France in the hour of grief.” In a tweet he said the pain “was felt by everyone”. He added the cathedral belonged to human heritage and prayers of Pakistanis were with the people of France.

Millions of euros in donations have also been pledged. French culture minister Franck Riester said some of the most valuable treasures were stored overnight in the Paris town hall and would be moved to the Louvre museum “as soon as possible”.

He said major paintings are not likely to be removed until Friday morning, adding: “They have not been damaged but there could be some damage from the smoke so we are going to take them safely and place them in the Louvre where they will be dehumidified and they will be protected, conserved and then restored.”

The fire, which broke out as the last crowds of tourists ended visits at around 6pm BST, was finally declared to be “fully extinguished” on Tuesday morning. Fifty people are working on a “long” and “complex” investigation into the cause, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters.

Investigators will interview workers from five companies hired to work on renovations to the cathedral roof. Speaking in front of the cathedral, junior interior minister Laurent Nunez said: “The task overnight was to bring the fire under control so it doesn’t re-start. The task is — now the risk of fire has been put aside — about the building, how the structure will resist.”

Gabriel Plus, a spokesman for Paris firefighters, said emergency services were currently “surveying the movement of the structures and extinguishing smouldering residues”. In a message to President Emmanuel Macron, the Queen said: “I extend my sincere admiration to the emergency services who have risked their lives to try to save this important national monument.”

Pope Francis said he was praying for French Catholics and the Parisian population “under the shock of the terrible fire”. Scores of Parisians gathered on the banks of the Seine as the sun rose on Tuesday morning to survey the damage to their beloved landmark.

Ashes from the cathedral’s roof and spire blew across the banks of the river, along with blossom from Notre Dame’s gardens.

Hundreds of millions of euros have been pledged to rebuild the national monument, while Macron said a national subscription would be launched when he visited the scene on Monday night. French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH have pledged 200 million euro (£173 million) towards the reconstruction of Notre Dame, following a reported 100 million euro (£86 million) donation from another French billionaire, Francois Pinault.

And the UK ambassador to France, Ed Llewellyn, said the country stands ready to help with efforts to restore the building. Meanwhile, European Council president Donald Tusk called on the EU’s member countries to help, saying the site in Paris is a symbol of what binds Europe together. Tusk told representatives that the blaze reminds Europeans of “how much we can lose”.