4 die in rain-related incidents in Balochistan, Punjab

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: At least four people were killed and several injured in rain-related incidents in Balochistan and Punjab on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, two children were among three people who lost their lives in flash floods in various areas of Balochistan, which continued to be lashed by a westerly weather system that wrought havoc in Iran and Afghanistan

Three others were injured, according to Levies officials. Torrential rain in the province also led to sewage spilling onto the streets, making it difficult for residents to commute.

In Punjab, at least one person was killed and 17 injured. The man died after the roof of a house collapsed in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incidents and ordered urgent relief efforts across the affected areas. In neighbouring Afghanistan, torrential rainstorms lashed the drought-stricken country in recent days, bringing widespread flooding that killed at least five people and washed away homes including in the capital Kabul, officials said on Tuesday.

While some welcomed the wet weather after the punishing dry spell of recent years, residents complained about the lack of infrastructure and government assistance to help them clear up from the deluge.Sixteen of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces were hit in the past 24 hours, destroying or damaging hundreds of houses and sweeping away livestock, said Hashmat Bahaduri, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).