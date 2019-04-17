Lewis, Dawood agree to promote Pak-UK trade ties

ISLAMABAD: British Cabinet Minister and Chairman of the Conservative Party, Brandon Lewis, called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood here on Tuesday, with both the sides agreeing to take measures to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed how a stable, prosperous and resilient Pakistan represented the best chance of addressing the challenges being faced these days, a commerce ministry press statement said.

They also discussed the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union and the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK playing a key role in British society. They also discussed increasing trade prospects between the two countries and welcomed the reopening of British Airways’ direct flights from London to Islamabad.

Lewis expected that British Airways would be helpful in promoting tourist footfall from the UK to Pakistan. Dawood said the existing trade and investment volume was far below than the real potential. Both the sides also agreed to take measures to promote trade and investment between the two countries.