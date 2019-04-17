Alvi for early, complete implementation of NAP

QUETTA: President Dr Arif Alvi visited Imambargah Wali Al Asar here on Tuesday to offer condolence to the heirs of Hazarganji blast martyrs and called for an early and complete implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to safeguard rights of all citizens and make every corner of Pakistan safe, secure and peaceful. Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal, provincial ministers and a number of high officials accompanied the President. Dr Alvi said enemies of Pakistan were trying to spread anarchy but all such attempts would befoiled with unity, patience and up to the mark performance of the law enforcement agencies.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure protection of the life and property of the people, adding: “I have come here today to condole with the families of Hazarganji blast martyrs”.

The President expressed satisfaction over the peaceful ending of the sit-in and also appreciated the people and provincial government for foiling conspiracies of anti-state elements after the Hazarganji blast. The Hazara community members ended their sit-in late on Monday night after receiving assurances from Chief Minister Kamal and State Minister for Interior Sheharyar Afridi.

Talking to the governor and the chief minister Balochistan at the Governor House, the President said there would be no compromise on maintenance of peace in the province and assured Balochistan government that the federal government would provide all out support in this regard.

Later, President Alvi along with the governor, the chief minister and other provincial ministers visited Frontier Corps hospital to enquire after the security personnel injured in Hazarganji blast and prayed for their early recovery.