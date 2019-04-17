Indian army vehicle crushes boy to death in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A 13-year-old boy was crushed to death by an Indian army vehicle at Gulpore area of Poonch district in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the boy namely Sajjad Ahmad was critically injured after being hit by an army vehicle in Gulpore area. He was immediately taken to district hospital Poonch where doctors pronounced him dead.

A police officer also confirmed the incident, saying a case under the relevant section of law had been registered and investigation was under way.Besides, a cancer patient — whose ambulance was denied permission by the Indian troops to move on Srinagar-Jammu highway during the movement of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy — died on the road.

According to the KMS, the video of the incident surfaced on social media in which a CRPF man was seen denying permission to the ambulance carrying the patient, Abdul Qayoom Banday, and his attendants.

One of the men in the ambulance pleaded the CRPF man to allow them move forward, however, he denied the permission. The CRPF man on the highway duty then signalled the driver to park the ambulance on the side of the highway which he did. “A magistrate was also deployed there but we were not allowed despite having the official permission,” ambulance driver Firdous Shah said.

On the other hand, a 40-year-old man Mohammad Farooq was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mendhar area of Poonch district.Meanwhile, curfew continued on the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday in Kishtwar district of occupied Kashmir.