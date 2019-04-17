close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

National Tug-of-War Championship from April 20

Sports

KARACHI: The 13th National Tug-of-War Championship will be held here at the PSB Coaching Centre from April 20. In the event, teams from four provinces and Army, WAPDA, Police and Railways would feature. The organisers said that the teams would start reaching Karachi on Wednesday (today). WAPDA will reach here on Wednesday (today). Sindh will announce their squad today. Sindh coach Umar Shaheen told ‘The News’ that the final trials would be held on Wednesday after which the team would be announced.

