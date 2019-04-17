Abbas among top-10 Asian players

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash player Abbas Zeb is still among the top-10 Asian players. According to the rankings released by Asian Squash Federation (ASF) for the month of April, Abbas witnessed slight change in his rankings at Asian level though.

Abbas Zeb recently won ASF award for outstanding performance in 2018. In the under-19 category, Abbas lost one position to be at 3rd spot. Zeeshan Zeb also lost one position to be at the 5th place in the category.

In the under-17 category, Haris Qasim retained the top position and Noor Zaman retained his 6th ranking. Asadullah Khan jumped 14 positions to get to 18th position. Waseed Zaman jumped 44 positions to claim the 26th ranking.

In the under-15 category, Hamza Khan retained his top position. Huzaifa Ibrahim also retained his 18th position. In the under-13 category, Sakhiullah retained his sixth position. Anas Ali Shah jumped one place to be at 9th place.