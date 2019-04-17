Rohail appointed Pak U19 captain for SL tour

KARACHI: Rohail Nazir, who scored a century on his first-class debut this season, has been appointed as Pakistan U19 captain for next month’s series against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail scored 130 and four for Islamabad against HBL in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in September. He played three more first-class matches in his debut season and finished with 300 runs besides dismissing 13 batsmen behind the wickets.

Rohail was Hassan Khan’s deputy in the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in New Zealand where Pakistan finished third. Rohail finished the tournament with 140 runs and 14 dismissals. Mohammad Taha, who was also part of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 squad, has been appointed as vice-captain. Taha, a left-handed top-order batsman, scored 54 runs in five matches in New Zealand and is yet to make his first-class debut.

Pakistan U19 will play two four-day matches against Sri Lanka U19 in Galle (May 3-6) and Hambantota (May 9-12), before taking on Sri Lanka U19 in three 50-over matches in Hambantota (May 15 and 17) and Galle (May 20).