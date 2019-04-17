Bahrain jails 138 for planning Iran-linked ‘terror’ group

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Bahrain on Tuesday jailed 138 people and revoked their citizenship for plotting to form a "terror" group with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the public prosecutor said. They received prison terms of three years to life for having tried to build a Bahrain Hizbullah, similar to the militia active in Lebanon, said Ahmad al-Hammadi. Another man was also jailed but his citizenship was not revoked, while 30 others were acquitted, said the statement posted on the prosecution Instagram account.
