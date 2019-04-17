Germany’s far-right party AfD fined over illegal funding

BERLIN: Germany’s far-right party AfD has been fined more than 400,000 euros for having received illegal campaign funding during regional elections, parliament’s administrative body told AFP on Tuesday.

One of the party’s co-chiefs, Joerg Meuthen, and another leading member, Guido Reil, had received funds from Swiss advertising agency Goal AG in 2016 and 2017, respectively. But German political parties are banned from receiving campaign funds from non-EU sources.

As a result, parliament’s administrative body said it had imposed a fine of 402,900 euros, which essentially amounts to three times that of the illegal donations. Both Meuthen and Reil are leading candidates for the AfD -- Alternative for Germany -- in May’s European Parliament elections.

The far-right party faces further fines as one of its leaders, Alice Weidel, was also being investigated for having received around 132,000 euros from a Swiss source. The six-year-old AfD, the country’s biggest opposition party, opposes multiculturalism, Islam and the immigration policies of Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom it labels a "traitor".