Wed Apr 17, 2019
April 17, 2019

Water for all

Newspost

 
April 17, 2019

Water is a fundamental need of every individual. All over the world, people and government are confronting the challenge of water scarcity. Pakistan too is facing myriad issues owing to lack of water.

Recently, an appreciable action has been undertaken by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), which has decided to charge a tax of Rs2 on every litre of water by the mineral water companies. Millions of rupees are expected per day. The main purpose behind this is to provide clean water to citizens, since many cities of Pakistan don’t have access to clean drinking water. Through this action, the government can try and supply clean drinking water to all.

Mukkaram Khan

Karachi

