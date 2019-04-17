Six members of banned outfit remanded in police custody till April 20

The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts in Karachi on Tuesday remanded six suspects of a banned organisation in police custody for their involvement in explosive substance and police encounter cases.

Mohammad Haider, Syed Mehtab, Gul Akbar, Syed Haider Abbas, Asif Raza and Kamran were produced before the judge by the Counter Terrorism Department for obtaining their remand amid tight security.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested after a shootout and police recovered an illegal weapon and explosive substance from their possession. The investigation officer submitted that suspects were also involved in facilitating sectarian attacks and killings in the city, including an attack on Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat leader Maulana Aurangzaib Farooqui.

The officer said the suspects disclosed that they had received military training from a neighbouring country. He sought police remand of the six men for two weeks. The judge remanded the suspects in police custody till April 20 and directed the IO to submit the investigation report at the next hearing.

Lawyers killing case

An anti-terrorism court handed down the death sentence to two persons in lawyers’ targeted killing case. Mohsin Baloch and Abid Baloch were prosecuted for killing two lawyers, Salahuddin Haider and his son Ali Raza, in March 2012. According to the prosecution, the two had killed the lawyers in Ghazi Town while they were on their way to the district court.